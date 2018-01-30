Rugby League gains international recognition

The Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has been granted Observer Status by GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations – formerly SportAccord) at its Council meeting held on January 24th 2018.

Observer Status gives the RLIF the right to attend the GAISF General Assembly and allows it to take advantage of the GAISF network to grow and develop. The GAISF Observer Status has been designed as the first step in the path towards fulfilment of all criteria required for GAISF membership.

RLIF Chief Executive Officer, David Collier OBE, has welcomed the recognition saying: “We would like to thank the GAISF Council for their grant of Observer status for Rugby League, it will have a positive impact on the RLIF Membership around the globe. We currently have 71 member nations who will all now be able to progress relationships with their own national government and sports organisations. We look forward to taking up our position playing our part at the earliest opportunity.

“We have seen continued and sustained growth in the membership of the RLIF over the past 8 years and, built upon the interest generated by RLWC2017 in the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair formats, we expect to see that growth carry on.

“I would like to record my thanks on behalf of the Board to the staff and volunteers in our confederations and across the membership for their support and hard work.”