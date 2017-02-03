Rugby League journalists give their Championship predictions
It is the moment in pre-season every journalist dreads.
Yes, the season is so close we can feel it and there’s a sense of excitement buzzing around offices up and down the country, but at the same time, there is also a sense of fear.
That’s because, as the season looms ever nearer, journalists are asked politely to leave themselves to be shot at, and make their predictions for the upcoming season.
So many factors contribute to a club’s season that it’s almost impossible to guess who will finish where. This year’s Championship is more difficult than ever, particularly with so much mystery still surrounding both Bradford and Sheffield.
However, our reporters have, reluctantly, shared their predictions for the season, and for everyone’s enjoyment, we hope they get plenty of grief for them too.
Aaron Bower – League Express and TotalRL reporter
1. Hull Kingston Rovers
2. London Broncos
3. Featherstone Rovers
4. Batley Bulldogs
5. Toulouse Olympique
6. Halifax
7. Swinton Lions
8. Sheffield Eagles
9. Rochdale Hornets
10. Bradford Bulls
11. Oldham
12. Dewsbury Rams
The Matthew Shaw – TotalRL “editor”
1. Hull Kingston Rovers
2. London Broncos
3. Featherstone Rovers
4. Batley Bulldogs
5. Halifax
6. Swinton Lions
7. Sheffield Eagles
8. Toulouse Olympique
9. Rochdale Hornets
10. Oldham
11. Bradford Bulls
12. Dewsbury Rams
Martyn Sadler – League Express editor
1. Hull Kingston Rovers
2. Featherstone Rovers
3. London Broncos
4. Batley Bulldogs
5. Toulouse Olympique
6. Halifax
7. Sheffield Eagles
8. Swinton Lions
9. Oldham
10. Rochdale Hornets
11. Bradford Bulls
12. Dewsbury Rams
Lorraine Marsden – League Express assistant editor
1. Hull Kingston Rovers
2. London Broncos
3. Featherstone Rovers
4. Toulouse Olympique
5. Batley Bulldogs
6. Halifax
7. Rochdale Hornets
8. Oldham
9. Swinton Lions
10. Bradford Bulls
11. Dewsbury Rams
12. Sheffield Eagles
Ash Hope – Rugby League World sub-editor
1. Hull Kington Rovers
2. London Broncos
3. Featherstone Rovers
4. Toulouse Olympique
5. Batley Bulldogs
6. Halifax
7. Sheffield Eagles
8. Oldham
9. Swinton Lions
10. Bradford Bulls
11. Dewsbury Rams
12. Rochdale Hornets