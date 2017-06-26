Rugby League Live 4 trailer out now ahead of July release
Are you a Rugby League fan and avid gamer?
If so, then brace yourself!
Alternative Software have dropped a trailer for the latest instalment of their ‘Rugby League Live’ series, that is set to hit stores on July 28th.
The video shows a number of notable stars in action on the game, which will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam.
Rugby League Live 4 – Release Trailer
Rugby League Live 4 – Release Trailer
Posted by Rugby League Live 4 Online on Sunday, June 25, 2017
Previous versions of the game have received mixed reviews, but this clip suggests improvements have been made on older editions of the game.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum