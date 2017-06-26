Rugby League Live 4 trailer out now ahead of July release

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Are you a Rugby League fan and avid gamer?

If so, then brace yourself!

Alternative Software have dropped a trailer for the latest instalment of their ‘Rugby League Live’ series, that is set to hit stores on July 28th.

The video shows a number of notable stars in action on the game, which will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam.

Previous versions of the game have received mixed reviews, but this clip suggests improvements have been made on older editions of the game.