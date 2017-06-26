Rugby League Live 4 trailer out now ahead of July release

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 26, 2017 12:37

Rugby League Live 4 trailer out now ahead of July release

Are you a Rugby League fan and avid gamer?

If so, then brace yourself!

Alternative Software have dropped a trailer for the latest instalment of their ‘Rugby League Live’ series, that is set to hit stores on July 28th.

The video shows a number of notable stars in action on the game, which will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam.

Rugby League Live 4 – Release Trailer

Rugby League Live 4 – Release Trailer

Posted by Rugby League Live 4 Online on Sunday, June 25, 2017

Previous versions of the game have received mixed reviews, but this clip suggests improvements have been made on older editions of the game.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 26, 2017 12:37

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions