Rugby league needs a revamp, admits Hull KR’s Danny McGuire

Hull KR half-back Danny McGuire has expressed his concern over the future of rugby league in this country – saying the sport is in need of a revamp.

Rugby league finds itself at an interesting crossroads on the eve of the 2018 season – with RFL chief executive Nigel Wood gone, and Super League supremo Roger Draper also leaving the organisation, leaving two key roles to be filled with just weeks to go until the big kick-off.

McGuire, who has left Leeds to join Rovers ahead of their return to Super League, has admitted the sport’s on-field product is fantastic – but says there needs to be a clearer off-field direction to push rugby league forward.

When asked what could be changed, he said: “There’s quite a lot of things, isn’t there. In my opinion, the game needs a revamp.

“We need some young, fresh ideas in there to take the game forward. We’ve got a great product, everyone who watches it loves it and loves the excitement of the game, but I’m not sure at times we’ve got the right people in the right places selling it.”

McGuire and his Hull KR team-mates were spoken to yesterday by former Great Britain prop Garreth Carvell, who is looking to help set up a new players’ union – and McGuire believes that is one of the changes which could benefit the game.

He said: “Hopefully that’ll change. I know the players are looking to set up a union so there’ll be some good changes in the next few months, and hopefully it’ll benefit the game and the players. We all want to see it grow so however we can go about that will be great.”

McGuire also admits that, following his unofficial debut for the Robins last weekend against York, he has settled into life at his new club as well as could be expected.

He said: “I had a good runout against York on Sunday and it was good to blow the cobwebs off, but it’s been a good few months.

“We’ve worked hard; every team says they work hard in pre-season but it’s about laying a good base and foundation for the season. Tim (Sheens) is a really knowledgable coach and it’s good to be working alongside him. All the players have been really welcome and it’s been enjoyable.”

