Rugby League Norge Completes Coach Activity

Seven level 1 coach candidates and three coach educators have qualified from a course held at the Ullevål Stadium in Oslo.

The trio of educators – Dave Hunter, Isaac Schmidt and Joshua Hornby – have been added to the RLEF technical portal, which is a part EU-funded Training and Education project, and they will next attend a level 2 educator course in Serbia in July.

Slobodan Manak, the Serbian Rugby League Federation’s lead educator, also attended to increase his experience of delivery. “I was positively and pleasantly surprised by the performance of the participants on the level 1 course,” said Manak. “It was very good group, full of creativity. Norway has a bright future if these candidates start to practise what they learned and continue to spread the word.”

Leif Nilsen from Kragero Rugby League, commented, “This was an excellent course and I learned a lot. It involved a perfect combination of theory and practical skills and has already helped me to become a better coach. All of the participants were very motivated. That resulted in some interesting conversations in the classroom and lots of fun in the gymnasium. I’m sure everyone who attended walked away as better coaches.”