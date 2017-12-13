Rugby League Parliamentary Group hosts Northern Powerhouse Minister

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group yesterday (12 December) welcomed the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Jake Berry MP, to a meeting in the Palace of Westminster.

Peers and MPs were joined by associate members in the Palace of Westminster, as the Minister made a presentation on the government’s support for rugby league through the Northern Powerhouse.

The government has committed to delivering £25 million in support for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, including £15 million for the staging of the tournament in the Northern Powerhouse and £10 million for Rugby League infrastructure. The sport’s governing body in England, The Rugby Football League, is also an official partner of the Northern Powerhouse.

Speaking after the meeting, All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, said: “Rugby League has delivered huge benefits to communities across the north of England for many years, and I am pleased that the government is able to support the game through the Northern Powerhouse.

“It will be fantastic to see the women’s, men’s and wheelchair Rugby League World Cups return to England in 2021, and I hope that the government’s support for Rugby League infrastructure will provide a lasting legacy for the whole country.

“I thank the Minister for taking the time to meet with Group Members, and look forward to working with him to support Rugby League in the coming years.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Jake Berry MP, said: “The government is delighted to support the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England, and it will be fitting to see the tournament brought back to the sport’s heartlands in the north of England.

“The tournament will be a fantastic spectacle, and will bring economic benefits to host towns and cities across the Northern Powerhouse. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the RLIF, RFL, UK Sport and Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group to support a world class event.”

Photograph: Back: Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Jake Berry MP; Rt Hon Lindsay Hoyle MP; Yvonne Fovargue MP; Lord Peter Smith

Front: APPRLG Chair, Judith Cummins MP; Marie Rimmer MP; Mike Amesbury MP