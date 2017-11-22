Rugby league to return to Anfield as part of three-match England-New Zealand series

132 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England will face New Zealand in Hull, Liverpool and Leeds in next year’s three-match Test series, it has emerged.

The Rugby Football League confirmed on Tuesday that the national side would face the Kiwis next autumn – and the venues have now been revealed, too.

The series will begin on Saturday the 27th of November in Hull, when the teams open the series at the KCOM Stadium by the Humber. That is the same venue that England opened the 2015 series against the Kiwis at.

The following week, rugby league will return to Anfield for the first time since the 2016 Four Nations final when the second game of the series takes place at the home of Premier League giants Liverpool.

The series will then close at Elland Road the following Sunday, the 11th of November.

“With the eyes of the nation firmly fixed on England’s progress in the World Cup we are delighted to announce that international Rugby League is returning to home soil in 2018,” said RFL chief executive Nigel Wood.

“Fans will be able to see some the biggest names in the game compete at three fantastic stadiums. The KCOM stadium, Anfield and Elland Road are all venues that I am sure will inspire the players and I am certain that England fans will help create incredible atmospheres at each of these grounds next year.”

England head coach Wayne Bennett said: “International Rugby League is the pinnacle in any player’s career and it’s good to see a traditional Test series confirmed in the calendar for next year.

“Games between England and New Zealand always deliver plenty of entertainment and drama and I expect next year’s series will be no different.

“Hull, Leeds and Liverpool will all do a great job in hosting the games and supporters. I know Anfield is new to the mix for England, but seeing so many people attend the Four Nations final last year is promising for the game and I hope the fans will turn out in great number once again next year.”

The schedule in full:

Game One: KCOM Stadium, Hull – Saturday 27th October, 2:30pm

Game Two: Anfield, Liverpool – Saturday 3rd November, 2:30pm

Game Three: Elland Road, Leeds – Sunday 11th November, 3pm

Tickets are on sale now via rugby-league.com.