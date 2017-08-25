Rugby League World – What’s inside the new issue?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The brand new September 2017 issue of Rugby League World magazine (number 437) is out today. Editor John Drake explains what’s inside and why it’s an unmissable read for all Rugby League fans, no matter which club they support or what level of the sport they are interested in.

“We’re reaching the business end of the season when the big prizes start to be claimed. Our cover stars Danny Houghton (Hull FC) and Anthony Gelling (Wigan Warriors) have already made it to Wembley and both will also have their eyes fixed firmly on Old Trafford too. Will we see a club claiming the double this year? League leaders Castleford Tigers will have something to say about that, as will the rest of the clubs still in the mix for Grand Final glory.

“One player who knows all about winning silverware is Rob Burrow, who is calling time on his highly decorated playing career with Leeds Rhinos and he talks to us about his decision to retire.

“In the first of a two part feature, Michael Carter reveals the story behind his takeover at Wakefield Trinity and how he’s turned the club from relegation battlers to top four challengers without breaking the bank.

“Further down the ranks, we investigate the future of League 1, where Rugby League tradition and expansion currently sit somewhat uneasily together and several clubs are finding the going particularly tough. Does it need to change, and if so, how? Tough questions with no easy answers.

“In the Championship, we hear from John Duffy on his move from crisis-torn Swinton to promotion-chasing Featherstone, and Neil Kelly at Dewsbury who has turned the Rams’ season around since his return to the club.

“Looking back in time, we chat to Featherstone Rovers legend Ken Greatorex who was a Wembley winner 50 years ago , when Queen Elizabeth II presented the Challenge Cup. We also take a trip back to 1998 when Sheffield Eagles stunned Wigan to lift the famous trophy against all odds.

“For something a little different, we have coverage of the Wheelchair World Cup in France and the story behind a new Rugby League-themed play hitting the stage this month.

“We’ve also got two great competitions! You could win a 2 x £50 tickets to the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford courtesy of National Holidays, or a copy of Simply The Best by Frank Malley, the story of Wigan’s incredible run of 8 consecutive Challenge Cup final triumphs.

“In addition to all this we have our regular line up of grassroots, women’s and international features to make Rugby League World a great read for the whole game.”

Rugby League World is on sale in shops around the UK from Friday 25th August. It’s also available to read online on a wide variety of devices and desktops, just go to www.totalrl.com/rlw for more info or download the Rugby League World app to your smartphone or tablet. Single copies and subscriptions can be ordered for postal delivery by calling 01484 401895 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-5pm) or by clicking here to place an order through the TotalRL.com shop