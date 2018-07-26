Rugby League World’s Editorial Avengers Assemble!

The latest issue of Rugby League World magazine hits the shops on Friday and there have been a few changes about the place, inspired by the arrival of a new Editorial Team.

Leading from the front as Editor-in-Chief is Matthew Shaw who brings in a wealth of journalistic and sports broadcasting experience earned on TotalRL.com, League Express and BBC Radio (despite still being young enough to know what is number one in the pop charts and having to show ID when he buys alcohol). As well as being RLW’s resident expert on Women’s Rugby League (and the music of Bryan Adams) the shorty of the team Lorraine Marsden heads up the Production & Design side of things, ably assisted by the youthful Alex Davis who multi-tasks as Features editor and is regularly glued to the WatchNRL app keeping tabs on what’s happening down under (he can sing quite well too). Completing the line-up is the not-so-youthful John Drake, well known around these parts as a previous occupant of the editorial hotseat, on hand again in an executive capacity to offer sage advice, nag people about deadlines and track down rogue spelling mistooks. He makes a nice cup of tea too.

The new team at the helm have cooked up quite a treat for Rugby League fans in the new-look magazine, so get ready to grab a copy when it goes on sale tomorrow (Fri 27th July).

You can download the online edition now at www.totalrl.com/rlw or order a copy by post from www.totalrl.com/shop