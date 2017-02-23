Rugby union want Toronto based team by 2018

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack hasn’t even played their first competitive match yet, but plans have already been made to add a Toronto-based rugby union team into one of Europe’s leading competitions.

According to The Scotsman, a franchise in the Canadian city is set to enter the Pro12 in the future, while a team from Houston has also been identified as a potential location for a franchise, with hopes that both can be introduced to the league for the 2018-19 season.

The news comes less than a year since it was confirmed that the Wolfpack would become the first ever trans-Atlantic team in the world, after being accepted into Kingstone Press League 1.

The proposed team would play at the home of MLS side Toronto FC, with the competition itself set to expand to a 14 team division as opposed to the current 12-team format.