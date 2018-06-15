RugbyAM heads to Hull!

Tomorrow’s televised FreeSports match in the Kingstone Press National Conference League is the Premier Division `derby’ between Myton Warriors and West Hull.
Myton, while battling against relegation, have hit form recently with two victories in the last three games.
Wests, meanwhile, have also lost only one of their last three matches and are bidding strongly for a play-offs berth.
Fixtures
Saturday 16 June 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Normanton Knights
Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield
Myton Warriors v West Hull (TV)
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells
Underbank Rangers v Siddal
Wath Brow Hornets v Wigan St Patrick’s
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v York Acorn
Ince Rose Bridge v Leigh Miners Rangers
Milford Marlins v Oulton Raiders
Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross Sharks
Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Wigan St Jude’s
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Stanningley
Hull Dockers v East Leeds
Hunslet Warriors v Drighlington
Leigh East v Crosfields
Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Waterhead Warriors
Gateshead Storm v Stanley Rangers
Millom v Oldham St Anne’s
Salford City Roosters v Beverley
Woolston Rovers v Barrow Island