RugbyAM heads to Hull!

Tomorrow’s televised FreeSports match in the Kingstone Press National Conference League is the Premier Division `derby’ between Myton Warriors and West Hull.

Myton, while battling against relegation, have hit form recently with two victories in the last three games.

Wests, meanwhile, have also lost only one of their last three matches and are bidding strongly for a play-offs berth.

Fixtures

Saturday 16 June 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Normanton Knights

Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield

Myton Warriors v West Hull (TV)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells

Underbank Rangers v Siddal

Wath Brow Hornets v Wigan St Patrick’s

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v York Acorn

Ince Rose Bridge v Leigh Miners Rangers

Milford Marlins v Oulton Raiders

Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross Sharks

Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Wigan St Jude’s

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Stanningley

Hull Dockers v East Leeds

Hunslet Warriors v Drighlington

Leigh East v Crosfields

Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Waterhead Warriors

Gateshead Storm v Stanley Rangers

Millom v Oldham St Anne’s

Salford City Roosters v Beverley

Woolston Rovers v Barrow Island