Ryan Bailey and Sean Penkywicz named in Toronto’s 19-man squad

Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Bailey could make his Toronto Wolfpack debut on Sunday after being named in the club’s 19-man squad to face Doncaster.

The 32-year-old forward, one of Super League’s most polarising figures, has been without a club since his release from Warrington at the end of last season.

However, he is understood to have signed a two-year deal with the Canadian club and could make his return to the sport when Toronto take on Doncaster in a battle of League 1’s unbeaten sides, almost six months since his last appearance in Warrington’s Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, hooker Sean Penkywicz could also make his debut having completed a two-year drugs ban.

The 34-year-old, who played under head coach Paul Rowley at Leigh Centurions, was suspended after a positive test for the substance GHRP6, but Rowley is looking forward to seeing him return to the field.

“If he gets selected it will be good to see what Sean can do,” he said.

“It has been a while since Sean last played so he’s not match fit, but he is a fit lad with a lot of game sense. He’s got some mileage in his bonnet so that will make up for what he is lacking in energy at the minute.”

Fuifui Moimoi returns to the squad after serving a three-match suspension, while Greg Worthington and Jack Bussey are also recalled as Rowley makes five changes to his squad.

Wolfpack 19-man squad: Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Jonny Pownall, Craig Hall, Liam Kay, Blake Wallace, Rhys Jacks, Bob Beswick, Andrew Dixon, James Laithwaite, Gary Wheeler, Richard Whiting, Steve Crossley, Adam Sidlow, Jake Emmitt, Greg Worthington, Fui Fui Moi Moi, Jack Bussey, Sean Penkywicz, Ryan Bailey.