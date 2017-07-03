Ryan Brierley set for operation this week

July 3, 2017

Ryan Brierley set for operation this week

Toronto Wolfpack star Ryan Brierley will undergo a hernia operation this week.

The halfback, dubbed ‘marquee’ by the Wolfpack following his move to the club, has been waiting to have the procedure for a number of weeks, but will finally go under the knife when he returns to England on Tuesday.

He is expected to miss a few weeks of action ahead of a return for the Super Eights.

Brierley joined from Huddersfield midway through the season and has scored 12 tries in just nine appearances for the leaders, who beat York 64-22 to make it 13 wins from 13 League 1 matches, a game in which Brierley assisted several tries.

