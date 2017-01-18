Ryan Hall “nervous” ahead of big night at Headingley on Friday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This story first appeared in Monday's issue of League Express.

Ryan Hall admits he is nervous about his testimonial match – because he doesn’t like attention!

The 29-year-old’s services to Leeds Rhinos will be celebrated on Friday when Leeds play Hull Kingston Rovers in Hall’s testimonial, ten years after making his debut for the club.

His first appearance was in that controversial Magic Weekend game in 2007, when the Rhinos snatched a controversial 42-38 win against Bradford Bulls with a late try by Jordan Tansey that shouldn’t have been awarded.

Hall’s debut came off the bench when Matt Diskin and Ashley Gibson had both been replaced because of late injuries. Over the last decade, the prolific winger has made more than his fair share of headlines for both his club and country.

As part of the Leeds team, the winger has won six Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge, while individually he has made four Super League Dream Teams and won the Lance Todd trophy in 2014.

Internationally, his record of 31 tries in 31 games for England is unprecedented, while he is perhaps best celebrated for the memorable try that earned Leeds the League Leaders’ Shield in the last minute of their game with Huddersfield Giants at the end of the 2015 season.

Despite a stunning career, Hall insists that he likes to shy away from the headlines, but he will ensure he enjoys the game at the weekend.

“Even though I know I’ve created a couple of headlines over the years, I don’t really like the attention,” Hall said.

“I’d rather just play my part in a team, that’s why I play a team sport. Though I’ve got to enjoy it, I suppose. I’m certainly honoured to be leading the team out with my kids. Hopefully, the people I’ve entertained over the past decade can come out and support me.

“It’s funny, because I’ve been at testimonials since I started, so it’s a bit surreal that it’s my name on the testimonial now. “I just want to do it justice for all the other players that have gone before me.”

Hall has taken a hands-on approach while organising the year-long celebration. A Christmas dinner has already taken place, while Hall also helped plan his calendar launch last year.

“To sit on a different side of the fence and be the organiser, rather than the player, is quite exciting.

“To organise it and see it from behind the scenes is quite different. It’s cool and it’s good to do the sort of thing you don’t normally do.

“When you first start out, you just take it step by step. You never set a massive target. The first step is to get into the team and the next step is to cement your place in the team. Before you know it you’ve made more than 200 appearances and scored 177 tries. It’s nice to reach ten years and to look back and see what I have done.”

