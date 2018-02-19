Ryan Hall remains top of Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after Round 3

Ryan Hall has retained his spot at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table despite not featuring in Super League action this week.

The Leeds winger is the outright leader of the competition having amassed five points.

The winner of the competition is decided over the course of the season, with journalists covering the game for League Express handing out points to the best three players in each game.

Luke Gale is the defending winner having become the first player to win it three years running last season.

Hall’s nearest competitor is Ben Barba, who has four points, with a number of players currently on three points.

1 Ryan Hall – Leeds – 5(3)

2 Ben Barba- St Helens – 4

3= Oliver Holmes – Castleford – 3

3= Jordan Rankin – Huddersfield – 3

3= Marc Sneyd – Hull FC – 3

3= Shaun Lunt – Hull KR – 3(3)

3= Jack Walker – Leeds – 3

3= Danny Richardson – St Helens – 3

3= Scott Grix – Wakefield – 3

3= Tom Johnstone – Wakefield – 3

3= Stefan Ratchford – Warrington – 3(3)

3= Joe Mellor – Widnes – 3

3= Oliver Gildart – Wigan – 3

3= George Williams – Wigan – 3

3= Liam Marshall – Wigan – 3