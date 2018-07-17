Ryan Hall’s Leeds exit confirmed

Ryan Hall will leave Leeds at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the NRL and is set to head down under at the culmination of his contract with the Rhinos, which expires at the end of the season.

A one-club man, Hall is Leeds’ fifth highest try-scorer of all time with 231 tires in 327 appearances in a career that has seen him with the Grand Final six times, two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge.

One of Super League’s greatest ever scorers, his tally of 196 tries has only been bettered by Paul Wellens, Keith Senior and Danny McGuire, while internationally he boasts a record of 36 tries in 38 games for England.

Despite heavy interest from numerous NRL clubs, including Brisbane, he is expected to join the Sydney Roosters.

“Naturally we are disappointed to lose a player of the quality of Ryan Hall,” said Leeds’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

“The club were keen to keep him here and we made him an offer that reflected his standing in the game. I know that Ryan will be doing everything between now and the end of the season to make sure his time at the club ends on the best possible note. He will remain a close friend of the Rhinos; as a Leeds lad, playing for his club and winning with the Rhinos means so much to him and I am sure we will remain in regular contact with him.

“The departure of any senior player is a chance for someone else to come into our group, just as it was Ryan when he first broke through over a decade ago, and we will be looking to strengthen the whole group for 2019 and beyond with this opportunity.”

Hall added: “I have had twelve amazing seasons as a Leeds Rhinos player and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. For me personally, I feel that this is the right time for a new challenge after such a long period at the club and my decision in no way reflects on the Rhinos.

“Words cannot really do justice to how much representing my home town club and enjoying so much success has meant to me. My focus now is on the remainder of this season and putting the Rhinos in the best possible position for next season and beyond. I have had the privilege of working with brilliant coaches and players in my time at the club and I have total faith that under Kevin Sinfield and James Lowes the club will continue to go in the right direction for the future.”