Ryan Hampshire considering all options ahead of 2019

Ryan Hampshire looks set to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the off-season with his future still unresolved heading into the final weeks of the season.

The Wakefield halfback has yet to put pen to paper on anything next season and his future looks set to drag into the off-season.

Hampshire, 23, has had a strong year with Wakefield, becoming a regular in the halves during the second half of the year. Overall, he has assisted 17 tries this season, scoring four.

His partnership with Jacob Miller has evolved as the season has gone on, but there’s a real threat that they could be disbanded in just a few weeks time.

Wakefield have tabled an offer for the former Wigan and Castleford halfback, but his agent says there is a gap between the club and the player in their valuations which is stopping a deal being done.

“Michael (Carter) has got a figure, we’ve got a figure and sometimes because of the cap it doesn’t work out,” Hampshire’s agent, Craig Harrison said.

“There’s not a problem. Ryan has had a great season, it has worked out brilliantly for both and they’ve both enjoyed each other. There’s not a problem there, there’s no battle, the figures are just a bit apart.

“It could work out yet, but obviously Ryan is a free agent and there is interest elsewhere.

“I love Michael and I love the club, but sometimes this happens with the salary cap situation. Our valuation is different to what they can afford, and that’s life, that’s rugby.”

One other Super League club is understood to have shown tentative interest in Hampshire so far.