Ryan Hampshire looking for continuity as he considers next move

Ryan Hampshire is eyeing up some stability in his career as he plots his next career move.



Hampshire is currently considering a number of options ahead of 2018 following Leigh’s relegation, with an extended stay at the Centurions among the possibilities.



Still aged just 22, Hampshire has already amassed 60 Super League appearances despite being in the early stages of his career.



Upon his senior debut in 2013, Hampshire was being billed as one of the brightest prospects in the game.



Although he has yet to live up to that hype, the former Wigan and Castleford star is now preparing to make a decision that will allow him to fulfil his potential.



“I just want to be in a good environment and be in a happy place,” he said.



“I want to enjoy my rugby and get some continuity. I’m only 22 and I’ve been at three clubs, so I’m looking for some stability and to go from there.



“It’s been a difficult year. I couldn’t play at times for reasons out of my control. Certain things happen, but I like to think I made a difference and that’s what I wanted to do for the club. When I played for Leigh, I loved it and I want to thank them for that.”



Hampshire’s career has seen him play in a number of positions however there has been a belief the youngster considers his future in the halves.



However, Hampshire was keen to dispel those suggestions and insisted he’s happy to be versatile.



“I’ve never really said I want to play one position,” he said.



“I’m happy to play a few positions because I’m fortunate enough to have the qualities to do that. All I’ve ever said is I’d like an opportunity at halfback but I’m open to whatever suits.



“When I’m older I’ll want to nail one position down, but for now I’m happy to move about. You learn more playing different positions.”