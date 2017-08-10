Rylands withdraw from NCL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

RYLANDS SHARKS have pulled out of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

The RFL’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith announced this morning: “It is with regret that I have to inform you that last night Rylands Sharks tendered their resignation from the NCL with immediate effect.

“Their results for this season will be expunged as per competition rules.”

The Warrington outfit had failed to travel to Dewsbury Celtic on Saturday 29 July, but had been without a fixture last week.

Rylands had won seven and drawn one of their 16 games in Division Three. However, the Sharks had lost their last four matches, and had tasted victory in only one of the last eight fixtures, after having been unbeaten in their first seven outings of 2017.

The Sharks’ withdrawal follows that of Elland, who pulled out of the Conference last month.