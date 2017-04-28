A saintly experience for England Students

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England Universities continue to build for the Student World Cup in July with their second UK-based friendly, against St Helens Reserves writes David Butler.

The game, which will be a thorough test of the student side, who defeated the Royal Air Force 26-6 earlier this month, kicks off at 2.30pm tomorrow (Saturday 29 April) at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens.

“It’s exciting for the team to be playing at a Super League stadium and it will mirror some of the grounds we will be playing at in Australia” said Colin Baker, England Universities’ Head Coach.

“We’re really grateful to St Helens for hosting us in this fixture, it will be a thorough test of our players and will allow us to see how they perform against very strong opposition.”

Josh Hamilton and Dom Bryan will return to the squad following unavailability for the RAF game, whilst Aaron Hall, Jacob Morgan, Lewis Lord and Sam Swire return from injury. Charlie Greene and Jason Bass (ribs in each case) are on the injury list, whilst the Gloucestershire All Golds contingent of Malikhi Lloyd-Jones, Harry Kidd, Brad Kislingbury and Ben Stead may be unavailable owing to club commitments in the League 1 cup semi-final.

England have a £100,000 fundraising target for their World Cup campaign. Online donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/englandunirl