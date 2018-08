Oldham St Anne’s moved into the Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Three promotion play-off placings with a 38-14 victory over neighbours Waterhead last night.

A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Result

Thursday 23 August 2018

DIVISION THREE

Oldham St Anne’s 38 Waterhead Warriors 14

Fixture

Saturday 25 August 2018

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v Askam