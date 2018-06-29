Saints beat Trinity in a thriller

St Helens held on to defeat Wakefield Trinity 34-30 tonight at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a thriller.

Down 20-6 at half-time, Trinity fought back in the second half to lead 20-26, but they couldn’t sustain their challenge and Saints roared back to lead 34-26 before a late Mason Caton-Brown try cranked up the tension again before Wakefield ran out of time.

The Super League leaders come into the game unchanged while Wakefield, after the previous Sunday’s win against Widnes, made one change, with captain Danny Kirmond missing out, replaced by the returning Liam Finn.

The star of the show was two-try Regan Grace, with Ben Barba having to leave the field with a minor injury in the second half.

St Helens: 23 Ben Barba, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Ryan Morgan, 4 Mark Percival, 19 Regan Grace, 1 Jonny Lomax, 18 Danny Richardson, 14 Luke Douglas, 9 James Roby, 16 Luke Thompson, 11 Zeb Taia, 17 Dominique Peyroux, 12 Jon Wilkin Subs: 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15 Morgan Knowles, 6 Theo Fages, 20 Matty Lees

Tries: Grace 2, Lomax, Richardson, Roby, Taia; Goals: Richardson 5

Wakefield: 25 Ryan. Hampshire, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 8 David Fifita, 13 Tyler Randell, 10 Anthony England, 11 Matty Ashurst, 16 Tinirau Arona, 19 James Batchelor: Subs: 9 Kyle Wood, 15 Pauli Pauli, 20 Keegan Hirst, 23 Chris Annakin.

Tries: Johnstone 2, Hampshire, Miller, Caton-Brown; Goals: Finn 3

For a full report and photos from tonight’s game, be sure to order League Express on Monday morning, or available digitally from Sunday night.