Saints cancel Salford clash

A fourth Super League fixture has been cancelled after St Helens called off their clash with Salford.

A pitch inspection took place on Thursday and the pitch was deemed unplayable.

The club have now provisionally moved the game to Sunday.

A club statement said: “The club is now working with Salford, the RFL and other relevant bodies to re-arrange the fixture on Sunday for the best possible time to ensure the game can be played safely.

“The current forecast indicates that the temperature will increase on Sunday and it is due to this that we are continuing to work hard to get the game on.”

It’s the fourth Super League game called off this weekend. Hull KR’s game with Castleford and Leeds’ with Catalans have been postponed, while Wakefield have pushed their fixture with Huddersfield back to Sunday.