Saints claw past Hull

St Helens cut the gap between themselves and the top four with a 19-12 win over Hull FC.

Justin Holbrook’s side moved to within four points of Hull following this victory in what has proved to be a kind week to the side wearing the red vee.

Wakefield’s defeat to Castleford has helped further throw them back into contention, with one of Salford and Leeds also set to drop points when they meet on Sunday.

It was Saints who were ahead at the break, despite Jamie Shaul opening the scoring for the Black and Whites. A James Roby try and Mark Percival penalty put St Helens 8-6 ahead at half-time.

Percival would extend the lead after the break with a try, and despite Mahe Fonua cutting the deficit, Percival bagged a brace to secure the victory.

St Helens: Lomax; Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Richardson; Douglas, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles. Subs: Walmsley, Amor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lee.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Washbrook, Minichiello, Manu. Subs: Watts, Connor, Thompson, Fash.