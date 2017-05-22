Saints close in on Barba announcement

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens are closing in on the signing of Ben Barba, with the former Dally M winner understood to be at the Totally Wicked Stadium today.

The former Cronulla Sharks star has been heavily linked with a move to Saints after being spotted at St James’ Park for the Magic Weekend.

League Express reported today a deal that will see the fullback officially join the club is getting closer to completion, with Saints chiefs going through formalities before a deal can be finalised.

It’s understood that Saints may need to offload one of their current squad members out of the club before Barba’s move can be completed, with League Express reporting that Adam Walker could be the man that is eventually moved on to make way for the 27-year-old.

Barba was handed a 12-game ban by the NRL last year for a positive test for cocaine. But Saints would have a right to appeal the suspension, although it would stand upon completion of the deal.

However, a deal looks like it could be all but done after eye-witnesses reported that he had been spotted with new head coach Justin Holbrook and CEO Mike Rush at the Totally Wicked Stadium today.

