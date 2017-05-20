Saints destroy Hull in Holbrook’s first game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook enjoyed an excellent start to life as their head coach as they pummelled Hull FC 45-0.

Holbrook, who only arrived in England on Thursday, was evidently in charge as he oversaw an eight-try display that boosted their hopes of making the top eight.

Alex Walmsley, Ryan Morgan and Morgan Knowles scored tries in the first 40 minutes, with a Matty Smith drop goal giving them a 19-0 lead.

Walmsley scored again after half-time to extend the lead, before Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace (2), wrapped up proceedings.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Saints: Makinson, Swift, Percival, Morgan, Grace, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles. Subs: Douglas, Thompson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lee.

Hull: Shaul, Michaels, Tuimavave, Turgut, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Green. Subs: Fash, Bowden, Washbrook, Thompson.