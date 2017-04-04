Saints duo set to recover for Huddersfield clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Theo Fages and Adam Swift are both on course to feature in St Helens’ clash with Huddersfield on Friday.

French halfback Fages was helped from the field in the club’s defeat to Salford last week after suffering a concussion in the opening two minutes.

Meanwhile, Swift missed the match due to a shoulder injury, however, Keiron Cunningham is confident both will be fit to face the Giants on Friday.

“Theo is still feeling the bumps and bruises from last week but is on the road to recovery,” Keiron Cunningham said. “We have a long enough turnaround to get him right and we are hopeful he will be available. He has to pass a few progressions but he should be ok.

“Apart from that, we are in good shape. Adam Swift is better than last week and he should be fit.”

Saints face a Giants side that has gone five games without a win, but Cunningham is wary of Rick Stone’s side.

“It will a tough game,” Cunningham said.

“Like Warrington, they will come here desperate for the win. They have been attacking really well, better than last year, but this week is 100 percent about us.

“It’s about how we start and how physical we are. We have to start winning the collision battle.”