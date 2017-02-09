Saints edge out Leeds in scrappy Super League opener

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens opened the campaign with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Leeds.

In what was a scrappy contest, Theo Fages’ converted try early in the second-half was ultimately the difference between the two teams after Joel Moon had given Leeds a 4-0 half-time lead.

Both sides were solid defensively, but both coaches will be looking for improvement with the ball in hand as neither side showed any real potency close to the line, with Leeds particularly lacking invention despite plenty of possession in the first-half.

A cagey opening 40 minutes saw little action of note, only for Moon’s try on the left edge giving Leeds a slender lead.

However, Saints ultimately claimed victory through the outstanding Fages, who darted to the line from close-range to secure Keiron Cunningham’s side a vital two points.

Both sides had chances thereafter, Liam Sutcliffe was superbly denied by Tommy Makinson’s cover tackle while Ashton Golding was on hand to save Leeds on several occasions, but Saints held on to claim their first win of the season.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Richardson, Amor, Lee, Douglas, Greenwood, Peyroux, Wilkin. SUBS: Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Sutcliffe, Burrow, Garbutt, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan, Cuthbertson. SUBS: Mullally, Baldwinson, Ward, Keinhorst.

Attendance: 12,206