Saints edge Wigan in thriller

St Helens’ revival under new coach Justin Holbrook continued as they picked up a 22-19 victory over fierce rivals Wigan.

The Saints produced a gutsy, dogged display to overcome their bitter rivals in a pulsating contest that typified the intensity the fixture so often provides.

Wigan played their part in an entertaining contest, but it was Holbrook’s men who claimed the spoils and move them within a point of their rivals.

After an early try through Ryan Morgan, Wigan took a 14-6 lead as Tom Davies and Lewis Tierney scored, along with a Geroge Williams penalty.

Zeb Taia scored to cut the deficit to two, but Joe Burgess capitalised on an Adam Swift mistake to establish a six-point lead in the second-half.

Mark Percival brought Saints level, but Wigan took the lead again as Thomas Leuluai kicked a drop goal.

But with minutes left, Percival scored to give Saints the lead, and they held on to secure a pivotal victory.

Saints: Makinson, Swift, Percival, Morgan, Grace, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles. Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee.

Warriors: Tierney, Davies, Forsyth, Burgess, Marshall, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: J. Tomkins, Powell, Tautai, Wells.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.