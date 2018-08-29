Saints eye Lachlan Coote

ST HELENS head coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed interest in Lachlan Coote, but only if Ben Barba leaves the club.

The North Queensland fullback looks increasingly likely to be a Super League player next season. His contract with the Cowboys expires at the end of the season and the 28-year-old currently has no interest from the NRL.

League Express has previously revealed Salford’s interest in the Scotland international, who has been offered to a number of clubs in this hemisphere.

Now Holbrook has thrown his hat into the ring, but only in the ongoing saga surrounding his current fullback results in him leaving the club.

Despite reports down under, Barba’s future has yet to be resolved. His contract with Saints doesn’t run out until the end of 2019 and the club’s hierarchy will be keen to cash in on their prize asset should he return to the NRL next year.

But should Barba’s exit come to fruition, Holbrook has already lined up Coote as a potential replacement.

“He’s definitely a player of interest,” Holbrook confirmed.

“I guess for myself and our club it all depends on the Ben Barba case and how that ends up to know whether that becomes of more interest or not of any interest.

“I think he would be a great player in Super League, I think when you see some of the guys like Blake Austin and Tui Lolohea that are coming to the Super League and how dangerous they are, I think Lachlan Coote is in that class bracket.

“He’d be exciting for the competition and it would be great to see him over here.”

Meanwhile, Holbrook also confirmed that Dom Peyroux will be staying with the club next season after he signed a new contract with the club.

The versatile Kiwi has been one of Saints’ most reliable performers since Holbrook joined the club midway through last year, and his decision to remain at the club for another season has delighted the Saints chief.

“I’m pretty certain he’s signed,” he said. “He’s definitely going to be here next year.

“He’s one of those type of players that you notice how important he is once he’s not out there on the field.

“We’ve really missed him the last few weeks and he’s been a big loss. It’s great that he’s staying here at the club. He’s been brilliant and we love having him in our team.”