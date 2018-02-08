Saints forced into one change for as Catalans recall Bird

Ryan Morgan has been ruled out of St Helens’ clash with Catalans.

The Australian centre has picked up an injury that will leave him unavailable for the trip to France.

It means Adam Swift returns to the Saints squad in what is Justin Holbrook’s only change.

Steve McNamara has made three changes to the Catalans squad, with Greg Bird among those named in the 19-man squad.

The Australian international missed last week’s defeat to Widnes but has been recalled this week alongside Thibaud Margalet and Alrix Da Costa.

Paul Aiton, Samisoni Langi and Paul Aiton all drop out.

St Helens squad to face Catalans: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Ben Barba.

Catalans squad to face St Helens: David Mead, Jodie Broughton, Iain Thornley, Brayden Wiliame, Luke Walsh, Rémi Casty, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Vincent Duport, Jason Baitieri, Thibaud Margalet, Michael McIlorum, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Alrix Da Costa.