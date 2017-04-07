Saints and Giants share spoils

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 7, 2017 22:43

Saints and Giants share spoils

St Helens surrendered a 14 point lead as they drew with Huddersfield Giants.

Saints went into the final quarter 14-0 ahead but tries through Darnell McIntosh (2), and Sam Wood sent the Giants level and earned
them a point.

After an uneventful first quarter, Saints raced in three times in 12 minutes as Theo Fages scored twice and Adam Swift crossed.

But Huddersfield’s late show earned them a point.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

