Saints and Giants share spoils

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens surrendered a 14 point lead as they drew with Huddersfield Giants.

Saints went into the final quarter 14-0 ahead but tries through Darnell McIntosh (2), and Sam Wood sent the Giants level and earned

them a point.

After an uneventful first quarter, Saints raced in three times in 12 minutes as Theo Fages scored twice and Adam Swift crossed.

But Huddersfield’s late show earned them a point.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.