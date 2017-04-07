Saints and Giants share spoils
St Helens surrendered a 14 point lead as they drew with Huddersfield Giants.
Saints went into the final quarter 14-0 ahead but tries through Darnell McIntosh (2), and Sam Wood sent the Giants level and earned
them a point.
After an uneventful first quarter, Saints raced in three times in 12 minutes as Theo Fages scored twice and Adam Swift crossed.
But Huddersfield’s late show earned them a point.
