Saints halfback attracting NRL interest

St Helens halfback Theo Fages is attracting the attention of several clubs in the NRL.

The 23-year-old is currently in Australia with France, where he is captaining Aurelien Cologni’s side at the Rugby League World Cup.

And his ability has not gone unnoticed, with League Express reporting several high-profile clubs in the NRL keeping tabs on Fages’ progression – though a move to Australia at this stage seems unlikely.

Fages remains under contract at the Totally Wicked Stadium for the next two seasons, having joined from Salford Red Devils at the end of the 2015 season.

He has become a regular in the Saints side since that switch, though coach Justin Holbrook’s plans in the pivots remain unclear for 2018.

With Ben Barba almost certain to nudge England international Jonny Lomax out of the fullback berth he has occupied constantly prior to his arrival, it could yet mean a move into the halves for Lomax.

That would leave Fages competing with Matty Smith, Danny Richardson and Lomax for a spot in the half-back department next season.

But despite that, St Helens remain unlikely to sanction any move to the NRL for Fages, despite the interest from clubs in Australia about potentially signing the 23-year-old.