Saints heap misery on Leigh

St Helens picked up a huge win as they put a cushion between themselves and the bottom four with a 28-6 victory over Leigh Centurions.

The Centurions, who have now lost seven consecutive games, took an early lead through Jamie Acton.

But the Saints stormed back and took a 12-6 lead into the break with tries through Mark Percival and Theo Fages.

An early second-half try through Ryan Morgan extended the lead, before Regan Grace and Alex Walmsley scored to wrap up the contest.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

St Helens: Makinson; Swift, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Smith; Walmsley, Lee, Douglas, Taia, Wilkin, Thompson. Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walker, Peyroux, Knowles.

Leigh: Hampshire; Higham, Dawson, Crooks, Naughton; Reynolds, Drinkwater; Acton, Hood, Weston, Vea, Stewart, Hansen. Subs: Pelissier, Tickle, Hopkins, Burr.