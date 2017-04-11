Saints’ interim coaching group to remain in charge over Easter

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens are in no rush to replace head coach Keiron Cunningham following his departure on Monday, with the three-man interim coaching group to take charge of the club’s upcoming games over the Easter period.

Former Saints and Great Britain halfback Sean Long lead the team into their games with Wigan and Castleford alongside Jamahl Lolesi and under-19s coach Derek Traynor.

Cunningham was relieved of his duties following the club’s 14-14 draw with Huddersfield last Friday, leaving them with just three wins in their opening eight games of the season.

However, TotalRL understands that Saints will take their time in appointing the next permanent head coach, as they anticipate applications from around the world.

David Furner, the current South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant, and North Queensland assistant David Fairleigh are among the favourites, while former Saints player Paul Anderson has also been linked with the role.