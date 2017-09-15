Saints keep play-off hopes alive following Giants triumph

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Barba starred as St Helens moved back into the top four with a 34-10 win over Huddersfield.

Justin Holbrook’s side returned to winning ways and ensured their hopes would go into the final round.

Early tries through Jonny Lomax and Regan Grace gave Saints a strong lead before Oliver Roberts hit back for the Giants.

But Lomax and Mark Percival scored late in the first-half to give the hosts a 24-6 lead at half-time, and they backed that up Barba and Ryan Morgan both scored.

Ryan Hinchcliffe responded for the Giants, but Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook ensured Saints had the last laugh.

Saints: Barba, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Richardson, Douglas, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Knowles, Wilkin. Subs: Fages, Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux.

Giants: Rankin, McGillvary, Mellor, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, O’Brien, Ta’ai, Roberts, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Leeming, Clough, Smith, Dickinson.