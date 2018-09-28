Saints land NRL ace Coote

St Helens have swooped to sign NRL free agent Lachlan Coote on a three-year deal.

The Scotland international has joined the club in what will be a straight swap for outgoing fullback Ben Barba, who joins the North Queensland Cowboys, where Coote played last season.

The 28-year-old had interest from across Super League but has agreed to join Justin Holbrook’s side for 2019 and beyond.

A two-time NRL Grand Final player, Coote won the Premiership with the Cowboys in 2015.

He is Saints’ third NRL signing of the season, joining Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo while York centre Joe Batchelor will also arrive at The Totally Wicked Stadium next season.

More to follow.