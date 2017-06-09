Saints leapfrog Wigan with Widnes win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens moved back into the top half of Super League with a 26-10 win over bottom club Widnes Vikings.

Both teams saw their attacking efforts stunted by handling errors in the early stages of the game.

It took until midway through the half for St Helens to open the scoring as Mark Percival converted his own try before Regan Grace crossed to secure a 10-0 half time lead.

Ryan Ince reduced the deficit after the restart however Alex Walmsley and Ryan Morgan ended any chance of a second half comeback.

Danny Craven converted his own score to bring the Vikings into double figures but Theo Fages rounded off the victory late on, with Percival’s conversion bringing him up to 500 points in the St Helens shirt.

St Helens: 1 Jonny Lomax, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Ryan Morgan, 4 Mark Percival, 28 Regan Grace, 6 Theo Fages, 7 Matty Smith, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Kyle Amor, 36 Zeb Taia, 12 Jon Wilkin, 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: 14 Luke Douglas, 16 Luke Thompson, 20 Morgan Knowles, 24 Danny Richardson.

Tries: Percival, Grace, Walmsley, Morgan, Fages; Goals: Percival 3.

Widnes: 21 Jack Johnson, 28 Ryan Ince, 17 Stefan Marsh, 4 Charly Runciman, 2 Corey Thompson, 40 Rangi Chase, 33 Aaron Heremaia, 15 Gil Dudson, 31 Jordan Johnstone, 10 Jack Buchanan, 12 Matt Whitley, 11 Chris Houston, 13 Hep Cahill; Subs: 20 Manase Manuokafoa, 23 James Chapelhow, 25 Tom Olbison, 32 Danny Craven.

Tries: Ince, Craven; Goals: Craven 1.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.