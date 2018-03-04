Saints’ march continues after easing past Salford

St Helens’ unbeaten start to the season continued with a comfortable 34-2 win over Salford.

Ben Barba scored twice as Justin Holbrook’s side eased to a fourth straight win, keeping them as the pacesetters at the top of the division.

A close-fought first-half saw Saints 8-2 at the break following Tommy Makinson’s converted try, with the two teams exchanging penalties.

But Barba bagged a brace as Saints stormed to victory in the second-half, with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson all dotting down.

St Helens: Lomax; Makinson, Percival, Swift, Roby; Amor, Taia; Wilkin, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba. Interchanges: Fages, Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Salford: O’Brien, Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Tomkins, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, McCarthy, Mossop, Bibby. Interchanges: Wood, Kopczak, Burgess, Nakubuwai.