Saints march on after toppling the Giants

St Helens’ excellent start to the season continued with a 26-12 victory over a spirited Huddersfield side.

The class of Justin Holbrook’s side prevailed as two tries in either half were enough to see off the Giants, who pushed their visitors throughout.

Jon Wilkin gave his side an early lead but Danny Brough responded for the visitors.

The two sides then exchanged penalties, but James Roby scored a minute before the break to give Saints a 14-8 lead.

Quickfire tries after the break from Zeb Taia and Mark Percival secured victory for Saints, with Oliver Roberts responding for the hosts.

Giants: Mamo, McGillvary, Gaskell, Turner, Murphy, Rankin, Brough, Ta’ai, O’Brien, Clough, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Ikahihifo, Smith, Walne, Leeming.

St Helens: Barba, Swift, Makinson, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Richardson, Amor, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, Wilkin. Subs: Fages, Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas.