Saints record profits

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have announced earning of £10,000 for the year ending October 31 2016.

The earnings are before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “This is a satisfactory financial performance given the fact that we were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the first round and that the first half of the season witnessed a dip in performance levels and results.

“We continue to supplement rugby related revenues with other sources emanating from our new stadium facility.

“Changes in the salary cap formula and structure have enabled us to further strengthen the squad for 2017 and it is now all the more important that rugby performances and results improve to enable us to obtain an appropriate investment return.

“The indications at present are all positive and we look forward to the future with confidence.”