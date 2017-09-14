Saints star Richardson thrilled with Albert Goldthorpe recognition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny Richardson has admitted it is an “honour” to have been nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal.

The St Helens halfback has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough year in the red vee, with his performances recognised following his inclusion on the eight-man shortlist for the award.

The medal, which is awarded to the best breakthrough performer of the season, has been won by a number of players who have subsequently played for England, including Sam Tomkins, Jermaine McGillvary and John Bateman.

Richardson admitted he was delighted to be in contention to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s obviously a great honour to be involved with all the other young players that have been nominated,” he told the club’s official website.

“Obviously you’ve got Regan (Grace), the likes of Liam Marshall, Tom Davies, the lads from Wigan have all had great seasons so far.

“There’s strong competition but to be involved in that group and to have the breakout year that I’ve had, I’m more than happy.”

Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal shortlist

Kriss Brining (Salford Red Devils)

Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors)

Regan Grace (St Helens)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants)

Danny Richardson (St Helens)

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)