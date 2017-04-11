Saints to stick with interim coaches for the year

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have confirmed that the interim coaching group of Jamahl Lolesi, Sean Long and Derek Traynor are likely to remain in charge for the rest of the season.

The club has made the decision to stick with the trio to give the club’s decision-makers as much time as possible to identify the correct replacement for Keiron Cunningham, who was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Lolesi confirmed that Long would have more influence on Saints’ offence, having been in charge of defensive duties under Cunningham.

Lolesi also confirmed Paul Wellens would have more influence with first team coaching duties.