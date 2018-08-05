Saints stunned by classy Catalans

Catalans ended St Helens’ treble hopes in emphatic style after picking up a shock 35-16 victory.

Steve McNamara’s side stunned the world as they raced into a 27-0 half-time lead to the disbelief of the sell-out crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ben Garcia’s double was backed up by scores from Lewis Tierney and the majestic Tony Gigot, who also added a drop goal alongside Josh Drinkwater’s six first-half goals.

Saints threatened to stage a comeback when Percival and McCarthy-Scarsbrook scored in quick succession, but Sam Moa’s effort killed any hopes of a fightback, rendering Percival’s second try meaningless.

St Helens: Barba; Swift, Makinson, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Richardson; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Taia, Wilkin. Subs: Fages, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Lees.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot; Tierney, Mead, Wiliame, Yaha; Langi, Drinkwater; Simon, McIlorum, Moa, Jullien, Garcia, Casty. Subs: Bousquet, Anderson, Edwards, Baitieri.