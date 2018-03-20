Saints take clean sweep at the top of Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings

St Helens players dominate the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings, with three of their players at the top of the table after six rounds.

James Roby and Ben Barba are joint top with seven points apiece, with Roby being allocated three points for his performance against Leeds despite being on the losing side.

Hot on their heels is teammate Danny Richardson, with the young halfback just one point behind them in the standings.

Their places at the top of the leaderboard are a reflection of Saints’ excellent start to the season, with Justin Holbrook’s side two points clear despite seeing their unbeaten run ended by Leeds last week.

Luke Gale, who is looking for a fourth consecutive triumph, is joint fourth with five points, along with Greg Bird, Ryan Hall, David Fifita, Stefan Ratchford, Krisnan Inu and Sam Tomkins.

League Express reporters are asked to pick the top three performers from each match, with the best player being assigned three points.

Round 6 leaderboard

1= James Roby – St Helens – 7(3)

1= Ben Barba – St Helens – 7

3 Danny Richardson – St Helens – 6

4= Luke Gale – Castleford – 5

4= Greg Bird – Catalans – 5

4= Danny Brough – Huddersfield – 5

4= Ryan Hall – Leeds – 5

4= David Fifita – Wakefield – 5

4= Stefan Ratchford – Warrington – 5

4= Krisnan Inu – Widnes – 5

4= Sam Tomkins – Wigan – 5