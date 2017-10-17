Saints tie-up hotshot Knowles

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 17, 2017 11:09

Saints tie-up hotshot Knowles

St Helens hotshot Morgan Knowles has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old established himself under Justin Holbrook this year, missing just one match throughout the duration of the season.

His performances were acknowledged by his inclusion in the three-man Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist at the end of the season, while he has been further rewarded with a new deal at The Totally Wicked Stadium.

Knowles, who will play for Wales in the World Cup, said: “I’m really pleased to have extended my stay at the club. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here and I’m excited about the future.

“Saints is a prestigious club, with a deep history, and I am honoured to play for them.

“Although my thoughts are now with Wales and the World Cup, I am already looking forward to next season and the years beyond.

“We have a good group here, with great coaches, and a fantastic fan base. If we all pull together we can achieve our ambitions.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 17, 2017 11:09

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad
Ad