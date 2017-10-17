Saints tie-up hotshot Knowles

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens hotshot Morgan Knowles has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old established himself under Justin Holbrook this year, missing just one match throughout the duration of the season.

His performances were acknowledged by his inclusion in the three-man Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist at the end of the season, while he has been further rewarded with a new deal at The Totally Wicked Stadium.

Knowles, who will play for Wales in the World Cup, said: “I’m really pleased to have extended my stay at the club. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here and I’m excited about the future.

“Saints is a prestigious club, with a deep history, and I am honoured to play for them.

“Although my thoughts are now with Wales and the World Cup, I am already looking forward to next season and the years beyond.

“We have a good group here, with great coaches, and a fantastic fan base. If we all pull together we can achieve our ambitions.”