Saints tie down Richardson to long-term deal

Danny Richardson has been rewarded for an excellent maiden season by being handed a new three-year deal at St Helens.

The 21-year-old has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2020 – with the option of another season.

He made 12 appearances this season, scoring two tries, with his performances recognised by his inclusion on the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year shortlist.

“Danny has had a good year with the club and I’m pleased he has agreed a new contract,” Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said.

“He took his opportunity with both hands after impressing at both Academy and Reserve level.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him improve over the next few years as he has a big future in the game.”

Richardson joined Saints from Halton Hornets at 16-years-old and toured with the Academy to Australia in 2013.

He said: “It’s an honour to sign a new contract with the club I call home. I’m looking forward to developing as a player and winning silverware with the Saints.

“Since making my debut, the coaching staff, players and fans have been very supportive and I cannot wait to repay them for their faith.”