Saints to grant Ben Barba release at the end of the season

St Helens have granted Ben Barba a release from his contract at the end of the season, according to reports in Australia.

A report on NRL.com claims the fullback’s time in Super League will come to an end at the culmination of the current season, with several NRL clubs interested in taking him back to the Southern Hemisphere.

Barba’s stunning form has seen him linked with a move back to the NRL for some time, with Barba himself admitting that one day he’d like to return.

However, Saints have offered a number of strong rebuttals surrounding the former Dally M winner’s future, insisting he would stay at the club.

But speculation has surfaced once again over the future of the 29-year-old, who won the Premiership with Cronulla in 2016.

Barba subsequently left the Sharks when he was banned for 12 games after testing positive for cocaine.

He joined Saints midway through last season and has scored 29 tries in 28 games.