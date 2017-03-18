Saints win by two in Perpignan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens got their season back on track with a 24-28 victory against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan today, securing their first win since their first round win over Leeds Rhinos.

The Dragons, on the other hand, after a promising start to the season, have now gone three games without a win.

The game was tightly fought throughout, with the lead changing hands four times, until St Helens settled the argument with a try to Jack Owens in the corner that was created by a superb offload by Saints’ French star Theo Fages. Mark Percival’s final conversion gave Saints their four-points winning margin.

After a seesaw first half Saints led 18-22, with four tries from Adam Swift, Percival, Ryan Morgan and Adam Walker, with Percival adding three conversions.

The Dragons had replied with tries from Thomas Bosc (who registered his 1,500th career point), Julian Bousquet and Iain Thornley, with Luke Walsh converting them all.

In the second half defences improved dramatically, and Paul Aiton’s try on 47 minutes, again converted by Walsh, put the Catalans two points ahead.

But it wasn’t enough and Saints had Fages to thank for creating the chance that Owens was able to take, and Saints celebrated in front of their considerable travelling support at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Dragons: Bosc; Thornley, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Garcia, Baitieri; Subs: subs: Bousquet, Simon, Burgess, Da Costa.

Saints: Makinson; Owens, Morgan, Percival, Swift; Fages, Wilkin; Walmsley, Roby, Douglas, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles; Subs: Subs: Amor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walker, Lee.

