Saints youngster moves to rugby union

St Helens have sold youngster Calvin Wellington to rugby union side Dragons for an undisclosed fee.

The centre has returned to the 15-man code after spending the last three years with St Helens.

He made his debut for the club at the 2016 Magic Weekend, but hasn’t appeared for the club since.

Saints CEO Mike Rush said: “Calvin has been a popular member of the club since he initially joined our Academy and we are sad to see him leave.

“Calvin had agreed to stay with the club in 2018 but the lure back to rugby union and his home was too strong. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The centre signed professional terms with the club after originally impressing on a two-week trial.